Seattle Mariners Top 100 Prospect Lazaro Montes Leading NWL in Incredible Stat
One of the Seattle Mariners many top 100 prospects is in the middle of an amazing season and is currently pacing the High-A Northwest League in an incredible category.
Outfielder Lazaro Montes (No. 36 MLB Pipeline top 100, No. 58 Baseball America top 100) hit his eighth home run of the season during the High-A Everett AquaSox's 7-2 loss against the Hillsboro Hops on Tuesday. Montes' home run was to dead-center field and was the AquaSox's first score of the game.
Entering Wednesday, Montes' eight home runs were tied for the most in the Northwest League with Vancouver Canadians shortstop Arjun Nimmala, who's ranked No. 59 on MLB Pipeline's top 100.
The 20-year-old Montes has scored seven runs in 15 games in May entering Wednesday. He's hit three doubles, a triple, three homers and 10 RBIs this month and has slashed .276/.373/.517 with an .890 OPS.
For the season, Montes has scored 21 runs and hit eight doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 24 RBIs in 38 games this season with Everett. He's slashed .271/.398/.557 with a .955 OPS this year.
Montes is considered one of the most physically imposing prospects in Seattle's farm system. He's listed at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds. He was considered one of the best international prospects in the 2022 signing class and was inked to a $2.5 million signing bonus.
Montes has steadily progressed through the Mariners minor leagues. He was promoted from the Arizona Complex League to Low-A in 2023 and promoted to High-A in 2024. He looks well on his way to repeat that pattern in 2025 and could make his debut with the Double-A Arkansas Travelers after the first half of the minor league season ends in June.
Related Minor League Baseball stories
MARINERS OPTION RELIEVER JHONATHAN DIAZ TO TRIPLE-A: The Mariners southpaw was sent back to the Tacoma Rainiers after failing to make an appearance in his recent big league stint. CLICK HERE
VICTOR LABRADA NAMED TEXAS LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Labrada was recognized for a solid week for the Double-A Arkansas Travelers and earned his second weekly honor of the season. CLICK HERE
TOP MARINERS PROSPECT COLT EMERSON HAVING A DOMINANT MONTH IN HIGH-A: The highest-ranked prospect in the Mariners farm system has been incredible in May for the Everett AquaSox. CLICK HERE
Follow Minor League Baseball On SI on social media
You can also follow Teren Kowatsch on social media on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.