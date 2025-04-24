Seattle Mariners Prospect Michael Arroyo Hits Walk-Off Home Run For Everett AquaSox
The Seattle Mariners minor league system is filled with some of the most talented prospects in baseball. The organization has seven prospects ranked on MLB Pipeline's top 100 and nine on Baseball America's respective list.
Most of the prospects have had stellar seasons or stretches this season. One prospect, Michael Arroyo looks to be heating up.
The 20 year-old Arroyo hit his second home run of the season for the High-A Everett AquaSox on Thursday — a solo shot to right field that resulted in a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canadiens.
Arroyo went 2-for-5 in the victory with a run and an RBI.
Arroyo (No. 94 MLB Pipeline, No. 73 Baseball America), is hitting .222 this season with seven runs, six doubles and seven RBIs with his pair of homers in 17 games. He's primarily been the lead-off hitter for Everett.
Arroyo was one of the fastest risers in Seattle's farm system in 2024. He hit .285 across 120 games with the AquaSox and Low-A Modesto Nuts. He had 23 homers and 89 RBIs. His 23 home runs were the most in the minor leagues for players aged 19 years-old or younger.
Arroyo was a non-roster invite for the Mariners in spring training and helped lead Colombia to a berth in the 2026 World Baseball Classic as a member of the team's roster in the qualifying round of the WBC.
Arroyo was signed by Seattle as international free agent out of Venezuela on Jan. 15, 2022. He and fellow Seattle prospects Colt Emerson and Lazaro Montes are considered three of the best players in the team's minor league system. And all three figure to be big contributors to the major league squad in the not-so-distant future.
