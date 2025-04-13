Seattle Mariners Outfielder Samad Taylor Sets Club History With Tacoma Rainiers
The Seattle Mariners Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers, were recently named one of the most talented minor league teams by Baseball America.
The Rainiers earned that honor mostly due to having two top 100 prospects (Harry Ford, Cole Young) and experienced prospects Logan Evans and Ben Williamson on the roster.
But one player proved that Tacoma's depth goes further than the usual suspects in a 10-9 win against the Sacramento River Cats on Saturday.
Center fielder Samad Taylor had a near-perfect game for the Rainiers. He went 3-for-3 with two walks, two home runs and five RBIs. His first homer was a three-run shot in the bottom of the third that gave Tacoma a 6-1 lead.
Sacramento came back to tie the game 9-9 going into the bottom of the ninth inning. Taylor came to the plate and hit a walk-off solo shot to left-center field to give Tacoma the win. His game-winning home run had an exit velocity of 104.5 mph and traveled 399 feet.
According to a post on "X" (formerly known as Twitter) shared by Rainiers broadcaster/director of media relations Andy Helwig — Taylor became the third Tacoma player in the last two decades to have a multi-home run game that included a walk-off homer. The other two were Marcus Wilson (May 13, 2022) and Mike Baxter (May 16, 2016). It was Taylor's sixth multi-homer game and the fourth time in his career he's had a career-high five RBIs.
Taylor was originally acquired by Seattle in a trade with the Kansas City Royals on Jan. 30, 2024. He played three games for the Mariners in 2024 and hit .400 (2-for-5) and scored twice.
Taylor is hitting .278 with the Rainiers (10-for-36) with seven runs, four homers and nine RBIs this year.
