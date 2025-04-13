Seattle Mariners Outfielder Samad Taylor Sets Club History With Tacoma Rainiers

Samad Taylor becomes just the 3rd Rainier since 2005 to record a multi-homer game, including a walk-off blast. He joins:

Marcus Wilson (5/13/22)

Mike Baxter (5/16/16)



It’s Taylor’s sixth career multi-homer game. He also tied his career high with 5 RBI (4th time) #TridentsUp https://t.co/AV0IEdN0jd