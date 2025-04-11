Seattle Mariners Won't Rush Major League Promotion For Top 100 Prospect Cole Young
The Seattle Mariners have arguably the best farm system in baseball. The Athletic's Keith Law ranked the organization's farm fifth in the league. Nine Mariners minor leaguers are ranked in Baseball America's top 100 and seven are in MLB Pipeline's.
Several injuries to the team has led to speculation that Seattle could bring up one of those top 100 prospects earlier than anticipated.
The 21 year-old Cole Young (No. 46 MLB Pipeline, No. 53 Baseball America) was promoted to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers to start this season. He played all of 2024 with the Double-A Arkansas Travelers and hit .271 with nine home runs and 57 RBIs and 23 steals in 124 games.
Young is off to a slow start with the Rainiers this year. Entering Friday, Young is hitting .178 (8-for-45) with five runs, two doubles, a triple and an RBI in 12 games.
Per a story written by Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, Young is the long-term solution for the team at second base. That position took a big hit Thursday with the news Ryan Bliss would be out four-to-five months to recover from surgery to repair a left bicep tear.
According to Jude's story, one team source has said Seattle is prioritizing Young's development over the immediate needs of the club, and no call-up is imminent. The Mariners will consider bringing the 2022 first-round pick up when he proves he's ready. That could be later this season, or in 2026.
Seattle could go to another Rainiers prospect, Ben Williamson, to provide some coverage at third and move Dylan Moore to second. It could also look to the trade market to find another solution.
The Mariners will open up a series with the Texas Rangers on Friday night.
