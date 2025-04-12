Seattle Mariners Veteran Right-Handed Pitcher Jesse Hahn Sent Outright to Triple-A
The Seattle Mariners have had to turn to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers several times this season. And one of the relievers the Mariners brought up is returning to Tacoma.
Right-handed reliever Jesse Hahn was designated for assignment on Thursday. He cleared waivers and was sent outright to the Rainiers by Seattle on Saturday.
The Mariners selected the 35 year-old's contract on April 5. He made two appearances for Seattle and pitched four innings. He struck out three batters, walked seven (three intentionally) and allowed one unearned run on three hits.
Hahn made his debut for the Mariners on April 5 against the San Francisco Giants. It was his first major league appearance since April 11, 2021, when he was with the Kansas City Royals. Hahn has made one appearance for Tacoma and pitched a scoreless inning.
Hahn was originally selected in the sixth round of the 2010 MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays out of Virginia Tech. He's pitched in the majors for the San Diego Padres, Athletics, Kansas City and Seattle.
Hahn had a velocity touching 97 mph in his outings with the Mariners despite not pitching in the majors for nearly four years. According to Baseball Savant, Hahn had a three-pitch mix of a curveball, sweeper and sinker. He allowed an opposing batting average of .222 on his sinker, which he threw 34 times. He threw his sweeper 10 times, allowed a .000 opposing batting average, had a whiff rate of 66.7% and a put-away rate of 100%.
Hahn showed impressive stuff and was capable of eating innings after early pulls. Seattle will get a boost to its bullpen in the near future when Matt Brash and Troy Tayor return from the 15-day injured list. But Hahn will likely get more opportunities in the majors by the end of the season.
