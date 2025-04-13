Seattle Mariners Prospect Jurrangelo Cijntje Continues Early Pro Success in First Home Start
The Seattle Mariners' minor league system entered the season regarded as one of the best in the sport. The Mariners begun the year with seven prospects ranked in Baseball America's Top 100 and MLB Pipeline's list, respectively.
The Mariners have had two additions to Baseball America's Top 100 since the season started — 2024 second-round pick Ryan Sloan and first-round pick Jurrangelo Cijntje.
Cijntje immediately was considered one of the most intriguing prospects in the sport due to his ability as a switch pitcher. And in his first professional season with Seattle's High-A affiliate, the Everett AquaSox, he's proved that he's more than just a gimmick.
Cijntje made his first home start for the AquaSox on Saturday in a 4-3 loss to the Hillsboro Hops (Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate). Despite the loss, Cijntje did his job.
Cijntje pitched three innings and allowed one hit and no runs, walked two, hit a batter and struck out four. He fanned batters with both his left and right arm.
Cijntje has made three appearances for Everett this season. Two of them were starts. His worst outing was when he entered as a reliever in a 13-6 loss against the Hops on Wednesday. Cijntje pitched 0.2 innings and allowed three earned runs on one hit. He walked three and struck out two.
His starts have been nearly flawless. Including Saturday's outing, Cijntje has pitched seven innings, allowed just two hits, walked four, hit one batter and struck out 10.
In total, Cijntje has a 3.52 ERA with 12 strikeouts in 7.2 innings.
Cijntje already has touched triple-digits on his velocity with his right arm and is holding opposing hitters to a .120 batting average. If he continues at his current pace, he'll be a quick riser in the Mariners farm system.
Related Minor League Baseball stories
VETERAN RELIEVER JESSE HAHN SENT OUTRIGHT TO TRIPLE-A TACOMA RAINIERS: The Mariners reliever was designated for assignment earlier this week after making two major league appearances. CLICK HERE
MARINERS WON'T RUSH MAJOR LEAGUE CALL-UP FOR TOP 100 PROSPECT: The Mariners have suffered multiple injuries to their major league roster and infield, but still aren't going to rush the former first-round pick. CLICK HERE
MARINERS TOP PROSPECT DEALING WITH LEG INJURY: The Mariners top-rated minor leaguer was pulled from a game Wednesday as a precaution but was in the starting lineup in Thursday's game. CLICK HERE
Follow Minor League Baseball On SI on social media
You can also follow Teren Kowatsch on social media on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.