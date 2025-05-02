Seattle Mariners Pitcher Logan Evans Caps Off Eventful Month With Honors
Seattle Mariners pitching prospect Logan Evans has had an eventful month. He was called up from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers for the first time in his career April 27 and made his major league debut against the Miami Marlins the same day and earned the win.
Evans capped off his incredible April by being recognized in the organization's first set of monthly minor league awards of the season.
The Mariners named Evans April's minor league pitcher of the month May 1.
Evans made five starts for the Rainiers this season before he was promoted to the major leagues. He had a 3.86 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 25.2 innings pitched and posted a 1-1 record. He went at least five innings in all five outings and fanned seven batters on two respective occasions.
Evans, 23 years-old, was picked in the 12th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Pittsburgh. He was originally projected as a reliever but developed into a legitimate starting prospect.
Evans pitched five innings in his debut and struck out three in his major league debut. He allowed two earned runs on two hits (one home run).
Evans received his major league call-up due to an injury to team ace Logan Gilbert, who will spend several weeks on the injured list due to a Grade 1 right elbow flexor strain.
Evans will receive several more starts in the majors. Seattle will make a decision to option either him or pitcher Emerson Hancock down to the Rainiers when George Kirby is activated off the IL in the coming weeks.
