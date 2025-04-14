Elite Seattle Mariners Prospect Michael Arroyo Hits First Home Run of 2025
Many of the Seattle Mariners top 100 prospects have been reaffirming their status as elite minor leaguers since 2025 began.
Lazaro Montes is off to an elite start with the High-A Everett AquaSox and 2024 first-round draft pick Jurrangelo Cijntje has been successful in his first taste of pro action with the same club.
Another top 100 Seattle prospect is starting to get it going. Michael Arroyo (No. 94 MLB Pipeline, No. 74 Baseball America) hit his first home run of the season for Everett in an 8-4 win against the Hillsboro Hops on Sunday.
The left field solo shot was Arroyo's second multi-base hit of the game. He hit an RBI double earlier in the game. He finished the game 2-for-3 with two runs, two RBIs and a walk.
The 20 year-old Arroyo split his 120 games evenly in 2024 for the AquaSox and Low-A Modesto Nuts. He hit .290 with 12 home runs and 40 RBIs with Everett. He finished the season with a .285 batting average with 23 homers and 89 RBIs.
This season, he's hitting .207 (6-for-29) with three doubles, a homer and five RBIs in eight games. Despite his low batting average, he's drawn six walks and has an on-base percentage of .410 with an overall OPS of .824.
Arroyo was signed as an international free agent out of Colombia on Jan. 15, 2022. He was one of the biggest risers in the Mariners farm system last season. He was the lead-off hitter for Colombia this spring in the qualifying rounds of the World Baseball Classic. He helped clinch a berth in the 2026 iteration of the international tournament for his native country.
