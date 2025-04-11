Top Seattle Mariners Prospect Colt Emerson Has Been Dealing with Leg Issue
The Seattle Mariners farm system is considered one of the best in the league. With seven prospects on MLB Pipeline's top 100 and eight on Baseball America's, it's made the Mariners minor league clubs some of the most interesting to watch this season.
And Seattle's best prospect is reportedly dealing with a minor and nagging injury.
Infielder Colt Emerson (No. 20 MLB Pipeline, No. 15 Baseball America, No. 5 The Athletic), is with the Mariners' High-A Affiliate, the Everett AquaSox. In Everett's 7-6 loss against the Hillsboro Hops on Tuesday, he exited due to leg stiffness. That same injury kept him out for the AquaSox's 13-6 loss against the Hops on Wednesday.
The 19 year-old was kept out of the game simply as a precaution and was doing work in the cage despite missing the game.
Emerson returned to the lineup at shortstop in Everett's 8-4 loss against Hillsboro on Thursday. He went 1-for-5 in the game and was left stranded.
Emerson played only 69 games last year in Seattle's minor league system due to an array of injuries. He played 29 games with the AquaSox to end the season and hit .225 with two home runs, 12 RBIs and nine steals.
This season, Emerson is hitting .278 (5-for-18) with a double, a triple and two runs.
Emerson is almost universally considered the best prospect in the Mariners' stacked farm system. He was with the major league club for a portion of spring training as a non-roster invitee.
Emerson's glove is already plus-graded by the majority of publications and his speed and ability to get on base is also well-regarded. There's the potential for a power profile that he still has yet to develop.
Emerson is projected for a 2026 call-up, according to MLB Pipeline.
