Seattle Mariners Top 100 Outfielder Lazaro Montes Off to a Blazing Start in 2025
The Seattle Mariners have one of the best minor league systems in the league. They have eight prospects ranked in Baseball America's top 100 and seven in MLB Pipeline's.
One of those prospects has been one of the most consistent hitters in the minor leagues during the early stages of 2025.
Entering Friday, Lazaro Montes (No. 42 MLB Pipeline, No. 95 Baseball America), had played five games for the High-A Everett AquaSox. He had an extra base hit and at least one RBI in four of them.
The 20 year-old Montes was signed as an international free agent out of Cuba on Jan. 15, 2022.
Montes is hitting .429 (6-for-14) with two triples, two home runs, six RBIs and two steals. He's had more walks (six) than strikeouts (four) and has an OPS of 1.143. He's reached base safely in every single game except one this season.
Montes was promoted to the AquaSox in June last year. He played 51 games for Everett in 2024 and hit .260 with eight home runs and 33 RBIs. He won the California League MVP for his first 65 games with the Low-A Modesto Nuts, where he hit .411 with 13 homers and 72 RBIs.
Montes was with the major league club for most of spring training as a non-roster invitee. He showed more patient discipline at the plate, which has carried over into the season. He's projected for a 2026 major league debut, according to MLB Pipeline.
At this current pace, Montes could be due for a promotion to the Double-A Arkansas Travelers sooner rather than later.
