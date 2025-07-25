All-Star Third Baseman Still 'Top Priority' For Mariners After Blockbuster Deal
The Seattle Mariners made a big trade and acquired 2024 All-Star first baseman Josh Naylor from the Arizona Diamondbacks in return for minor league pitchers Brandyn Garcia and Ashton Izzi.
Naylor represents an upgrade at first base for the Mariners, who have struggled to get consistent production from the position this season.
And the organization might not be done.
Per reports from MLB.com's Daniel Kramer and the Seattle Times' Adam Jude, Arizona third baseman Eugenio Suarez is still Seattle's "top priority," and the two teams are still in conversation.
Jude reported that the Mariners and Diamondbacks had already engaged in preliminary conversations and that the former preferred Suarez over Naylor in an article for the Seattle Times on Tuesday.
Suarez played for Seattle for two seasons from 2022-'23, and was a fan-favorite during his time with the team. In an interview with the Seattle Times' Scott Hanson during the All-Star Break, Suarez said "part of (his) heart" is still in the Pacific Northwest.
Suarez scored 144 runs in 312 games while in the Pacific Northwest. He hit 53 doubles, two triples and 53 home runs with 183 RBIs and slashed .234/.327/.423 with a .751 OPS.
This season with the Diamondbacks, Suarez has scored 64 runs in 101 games entering Thursday and hit 18 doubles and 36 home runs with a major league-leading 86 RBIs. He's slashed .252/.325/.593 with a .918 OPS.
If Suarez is dealt, he would become the first player in MLB history to have 35 or more home runs at the deadline to be traded.
