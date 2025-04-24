Son of Major League All-Star Named Fastest Prospect in Philadelphia Phillies System
Philadelphia Phillies prospect Justin Crawford just received some nice praise, getting recognized as the fastest prospect in the organization, according to MLB Pipeline.
Carl Crawford won four American League stolen-base titles and finished his career with 480 steals. The apple clearly doesn’t fall that far from the tree with son Justin and his 75-grade speed. The two-time Futures Gamer has 64 steals over his past two seasons and is 8-for-9 in 19 games this year as a 21-year old at Triple-A. The scary thing is, he’s still figuring that part of his game out and added overall strength continues to make him a more dynamic runner.
A first-round pick in 2022, Justin played his high school ball in Las Vegas.
As for Carl, he spent 15 years in the big leagues with the Tampa Bay Devil Rays/Rays, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. He was a four-time All-Star, a Silver Slugger, a Gold Glover and an All-Star Game MVP. He hit 136 home runs and was a career .290 hitter over those 15 seasons. In addition to his stolen base prowess, he also led the American League in triples four times.
Entering play on Thursday, Justin Crawford is hitting .302 with nine RBIs.
He is ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the organization, behind only top pitcher Andrew Painter and shortstop Aidan Miller. Crawford is projected to make his major league debut in 2026.
At the major league level, the Phillies will resume play on Friday afternoon at the Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m. ET).
