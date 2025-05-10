Speculation Building That Roman Anthony is Being Promoted to Boston Red Sox on Saturday
Speculation is building that the Boston Red Sox are about to promote top prospect Roman Anthony.
Baseball's No. 1 overall prospect, per MLB Pipeline, Anthony is hitting .292 at Triple-A Worcester. Still just 20 years old, he has a .412 on-base percentage, five homers and 17 RBIs. He's also stolen three bases.
The biggest indicator that this is possible comes from Red Sox' reporter Chris Cotillo, who says that two roster spots might be opening up on Saturday. He reports that both Romy Gonzalez and Rob Refsnyder could need stints on the injured list.
Refsnyder is an outfielder, so there's a direct chance to get Anthony up positionally. The Red Sox would still need to find a first baseman, since Rafael Devers doesn't want to do it, but the very fact that two roster spots could be open is good news for those who want to see Anthony up.
Then there's also this, which comes via Reddit, where one person says they just saw Anthony on a connecting flight to Kansas City. Now, we'll have to see how that pans out, but it just further fuels the notion of getting Anthony to Boston.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Anthony's advanced swing decisions, quick stroke and growing strength allow him to make more consistent contact and generate higher exit velocities than most players his age. He pulled the ball with more authority than ever in 2024, though he won't fully tap into his plus-plus raw power until he lifts pitches more regularly. He could become a .300 hitter who provides 30 homers and ranks among the league leaders in walks on an annual basis.
The Red Sox play the Royals at 7:10 p.m. ET.
