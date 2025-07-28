St. Louis Cardinals Dealing With Devastating Injury to Another Pitching Prospect

RHP Tekoah Roby (AAA) tossed 5.2 scoreless innings in the @memphisredbirds 8-1 win vs. Charlotte last night, striking out 6 batters while only allowing one walk.



Over his last 4 starts, Roby is 3-1 with a 0.86 ERA and 1.10 WHIP. pic.twitter.com/e9KCA7O9vC