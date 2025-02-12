Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers Swing Minor League Trade as Spring Training Opens
The Detroit Tigers designated pitcher Mason Englert for assignment late last week, and the Tampa Bay Rays were there to swoop in, acquiring him in a trade on Wednesday.
The Tigers PR team announced the move on social media:
The Tigers have acquired minor league LHP Drew Sommers from Tampa Bay in exchange for RHP Mason Englert.
The 25-year-old Englert was a fourth-round pick of the Rangers in the 2018 Draft out of the Texas high school ranks. He's made 43 career appearances at the big league level, going 5-3 with a 5.45 ERA.
Over four years in the minor leagues, Englert has gone 19-11 with a 3.91 ERA.He made 28 appearances for Triple-A Toledo last season, going 3-1 in a mostly bullpen role.
The Rays will add him to their vaunted pitching development program, and even if he begins the year in Triple-A, he should have an opportunity to contribute this season.
As long as everyone is healthy, the Rays figure to have Shane McClanahan, Taj Bradley, Shane Baz, Drew Rasmussen and Ryan Pepiot in the rotation at the start of the year. Joe Boyle is a candidate as well. Englert will likely end up in the bullpen, as he has for 41 of his 43 major league appearances in Detroit.
As for Sommers, who the Rays gave up: He's a 24-yaer-old lefty pitcher who attended college at Central Arizona College. He was an 11th-round pick in 2022 who is 7-7 in two minor league seasons with a 3.43 ERA. He made 41 appearances last year for Class-A Bowling Green, going 6-3 with a 4.00 ERA.
