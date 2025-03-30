Chandler Simpson, Who Stole 104 Bases in 2024, Pilfers First Bags of 2024
After stealing 104 bases in 2024, Tampa Bay Rays top prospect Chandler Simpson is already running again in 2025. The speedster stole two bases on Saturday night for Triple-A Durham in a contest against the Norfolk Tides.
The 24-year-old out of Georgia Tech was the No. 70 pick in the draft back in 2022. He's a career .326 hitter in the minor leagues and is on the verge of a major league call-up later this season. Simpson has never played above Double-A (until this week), so the organization likely wants him to get some more seasoning before calling him up. Josh Lowe is on the injured list for the Rays now at the major-league level, leaving some to wonder if Simpson would get the early call, but he's not on the 40-man roster yet.
He is the No. 7 prospect in the organization, according to MLB Pipeline.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
At worst, he’ll reach the Majors and be must-see TV anytime he’s on base. If he puts it all together, he could be a high-average hitter with unmatched basestealing ability and an impactful defender at a premium position.
He is playing center field after previously playing second base in college.
The Bulls will finish out their series with the Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles) on Sunday while the Rays take on Colorado Rockies for their series finale as well.
Tampa Bay has split the first two games of its season as they play at Steinbrenner Field, the usual minor league home of the Single-A Tampa Tarpons (New York Yankees).
The Bulls are 2-0.
Related MiLB Stories
ANOTHER REHAB START: Brayan Bello, on the shelf for the Boston Red Sox, will pitch for Triple-A Worcester. Here are the details. CLICK HERE:
FORMER ALL-STAR BACK TO SEATTLE: Drew Pomeranz, 36, didn't make the Mariners out of spring training, but he's back in the organization on a minor league deal. CLICK HERE:
CONTRACT TALKS: Boston Red Sox top prospect Kristian Campbell is reportedly working on a contract extension just days after his major league debut. CLICK HERE: