Tampa Bay Rays' Shane McClanahan Has Tough Rehab Outing, Lasts Less Than An Inning

Rough/short outing for @RaysBaseball #ShaneMcClanahan



4p walk started outing,2r HR by @KnightsBaseball#CoreyJulks,K on 3-2 SL,HR by #AndreLipcius, F9,then 3B to CF wall



FB range Sun 92.2-95.9

Tonight: 89.7-93.2#Rays striving for 2+ (0.2IP/3H/3R/1W/1K: 27p/12 strikes)#RaysUp