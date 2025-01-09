MLB Executives Vote Tampa Bay Rays' Chandler Simpson as Fastest Prospect in Baseball
Thanks in large part to his record-breaking 2023 and 2024 campaigns, Tampa Bay Rays prospect Chandler Simpson has earned some high praise heading into 2025.
MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo recently conducted a poll across the league, gathering executives and scouts' thoughts on the game’s most intriguing young players. He asked for their insight into which prospects had the best individual tools, including who had the most speed.
Unsurprisingly, Simpson lapped the competition by picking up 48.8% of the vote.
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. came in second with 17.1%, followed by Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Justin Crawford in third with 14.6%, then Detroit Tigers outfielder Max Clark and Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Konnor Griffin tied for fourth with 4.9% each. Four other players combined for the final 9.7% of votes.
Simpson stole 104 bases between High-A and Double-A this past season, becoming the first player in either the majors or minors to reach the century mark since 2012. The minor leaguer with the second-most swipes was Bradfield, who had 74.
This wasn't a flash in the pan, either, considering Simpson racked up 94 stolen bases between Single-A and High-A in 2023.
Simpson has remained efficient on the basepaths as well, converting on 86.6% of his stolen base attempts since turning pro in 2022. The 24-year-old has averaged 143 stolen bases per 162 games in his minor league career thus far.
The Rays selected Simpson in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Georgia Tech, by way of the University of Alabama-Birmingham. Through 233 minor league games, he has hit .326 with one home run, 30 doubles, six triples, 63 RBI, 104 walks, 91 strikeouts and a .768 OPS.
If he can keep up that kind of production as he ascends to the higher levels, it may not be long until Simpson gets to show off his wheels in the big leagues.
