Tampa Bay Rays Top Prospect Who Achieved Rare Stats in 2024 is Back At it Again in 2025
Saturday was a big day for Tampa Bay Rays top prospect Brayden Taylor, who hit his first home run of the season at Double-A Montgomery.
Because of the recent graduation of Athletics infielder Jacob Wilson, Taylor is now the No. 64 prospect in the sport, via MLB Pipeline. The 22-year-old was the No. 19 overall pick in the 2023 draft out of TCU.
Taylor hit just .250 across High-A and Double-A last season, but he was uber-productive, hitting 20 homers and stealing 29 bases. He joined top infield prospet Carson Williams as the only players in the Rays' minor league system to go 20/20.
He's hitting .167 (2-for-6) through the first two games of the Double-A season.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Batting in the left side of the box, Taylor raises his right leg fairly high and stamps it down in time to generate lift and pull consistently. It has helped make him a power threat both in college and the pros, and it was notable that 11 of his 21 hits went for extra bases (including six homers) during what may have been an otherwise tough time in the pitcher-friendly Southern League. His main Double-A struggles were against softer stuff, specifically breaking pitches, but Rays coaches believe some of that may have come from late-season fatigue in his first campaign of more than 100 games.
Taylor, an infielder, is not yet on the 40-man roster. MLB.com predicts him to make his major league debut in 2026.
Related MiLB Stories
ARROYO BACK IN ACTION: Edwin Arroyo, who missed all of 2024 with a torn labrum, showed out in his first game action since 2023 for the Reds' Double-A affiliate. CLICK HERE:
SIMPSON, ANYONE? Chandler Simpson, arguably the fastest man in baseball, showed off his trademark speed by beating out a routine grounder to first this weekend. CLICK HERE:
FEELIN IT, FELNIN: Felnin Celesten, another of the Seattle Mariners' top prospects, began his minor league season on a great note with Low-A Modesto. CLICK HERE: