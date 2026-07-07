How Braves Pitching Prospect Owen Murphy Performed in First MLB Outing

Atlanta Braves right-handed pitching prospect Owen Murphy made his big league debut on Monday. And despite previously being used only as a starter throughout his professional career, the 22-year-old ended up coming out of the bullpen in an extra-innings game.

Murphy, Atlanta's No. 6 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, suffered the loss on the mound in his first MLB appearance. The 2022 first-round draft pick pitched the 10th inning in the Braves' 7-6 loss to the New York Mets on Monday, giving up two runs (one earned) on one hit and one hit by pitch.

Atlanta first baseman Matt Olson launched a two-run homer off Mets closer Devin Williams in the bottom of the ninth, sending the game to extra innings. Murphy entered the 10th inning with the automatic runner on second base and immediately retired Francisco Lindor and Carson Benge. But then, the young righty plunked Jared Young on an 0-2 pitch, setting the stage for Luis Torrens to give the Mets the lead with a two-run double. The top prospect did end his MLB debut by striking out Brett Baty, though.

What's next for Owen Murphy after his MLB debut?

Feb 20, 2026; North Port, FL, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Owen Murphy (91) poses for a photo during media day at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the first relief appearance of his professional career, Murphy was optioned to Triple-A by the Braves on Tuesday. Atlanta just promoted the 22-year-old on Monday, which means his first stint in the majors was short-lived.

This is similar to what the Braves did with another top pitching prospect, right-hander JR Ritchie, this past weekend. The 23-year-old was called up on Saturday for the third time this year and was then sent down to the minors on Sunday after picking up his first career save in three scoreless innings of relief. Ritchie, a 2022 first-round draft pick alongside Murphy, also rejoined the Braves on Monday to begin his fourth stint in the majors this year.

Before his first MLB outing on Monday, Murphy posted a 4.44 ERA in 16 minor league games this year. The right-hander made his Triple-A debut earlier this year and has a 3.88 ERA in 11 starts with the Gwinnett Stripers. For now, the former first-round pick will resume his development in the minors. But after making his first career relief appearance in the majors, Murphy could once again find himself back in Atlanta's bullpen later this season.