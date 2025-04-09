Texas Rangers' Single-A Team, Hickory Crawdads, Toss Combined No-Hitter
The first no-hitter of the 2025 regular season didn't come under the bright lights of the big leagues, but instead at an intimate home-opener in Single-A.
The Texas Rangers' affiliate, the Hickory Crawdads, completely shut down the Augusta GreenJackets of the Atlanta Braves' farm system on Tuesday, using three pitchers to string together a no-no. Kamdyn Perry got the ball rolling with 4.0 scoreless frames before passing the torch to William Privette, who struck out the side in the fifth.
From there, J'Briell Easley notched 4.0 perfect innings to close things out and secure the no-hitter.
If it weren't for Perry's two-out walk in the third, the Crawdads would have tossed a perfect game.
The Crawdads ultimately won 6-0, improving to 3-1 on the season.
None of the three pitchers who contributed to the no-hitter are ranked among the Rangers' top-30 prospects by MLB Pipeline.
Privette, 23, and Perry, 19, were both members of the Rangers' 2023 MLB Draft class. Privette went in the 13th round, while Perry came off the board in the 17th.
The 23-year-old Easley went undrafted out of the University of Kansas last summer, then inked a minor league deal with Texas on March 31. Tuesday marked his first-ever professional appearance.
There were 37 no-hitters in the minors in 2024, only two of which were solo efforts. The last time the Crawdads notched one was on Aug. 11, 2022, and they now have four in the past 16 years – all of which have been combined.
