Texas Rangers Slugger to Receive Incredible Honor from Minor League Franchise
Texas Rangers infielder Jake Burger is set to have his No. 21 retired by the Hub City Spartanburgers, the High-A affiliate of the Rangers.
The Spartanburgers are making Burger's No. 21 the first number retired in franchise history despite the fact that Burger never played for the team, which just began play this year.
The decision is a bit of a fun one in that Hub City is a Rangers affiliate and Burger has the perfect name for the franchise. However, there's a deeper meaning behind the honor, which will highlight and bring awareness to the Burger Family Foundation, as well as Burger's daughter Penelope. She was born with Down Syndrome and the No. 21 is very important in the Down Syndrome community.
According to the CDC, here is why No. 21 is significant:
Down syndrome is a condition in which a person has an extra copy of chromosome 21. Chromosomes are small "packages" of genes in the body's cells, which determine how the body forms and functions.
You can see Burger's emotional reaction to the news below:
Now 29, Burger is a five-year veteran of the Chicago White Sox, Miami Marlins and Rangers. Texas acquired him in a trade this season from Miami.
He's struggled thus far, hitting just .227 with six homers and 18 RBIs. He even did a stint in Triple-A to help address those struggles. He hit a career-high 34 homers in 2023.
However Burger performs on the field, we can all agree that his impact off it will be felt for years to come.
