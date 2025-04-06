The Cincinnati Reds Now Have Another Top 100 Prospect in Their Farm System
On Saturday, Athletics' infield prospect Jacob Wilson graduated out of the MLB Top 100 prospect list. Also on Saturday, Cincinnati Reds' prospect Chase Petty entered it.
Petty, a former first-round pick (2021) of the Minnesota Twins, was acquired by the Reds in the deal that sent Sonny Gray to the Twins. He played his high school ball in New Jersey and was taken with the No. 26 pick.
He's currently playing at Triple-A Louisville where he went 3.1 innings in his season debut. He struck out four.
Lifetime, he's 12-14 in the minors with a 3.58 ERA. He won 11 games last season, spending most of his time at Double-A Chattanooga. He threw 10.0 Triple-A innings as well.
The following is from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Petty’s evolution and maturation from thrower to complete pitcher has continued, though he’s still throwing plenty hard enough. His fastball is almost a setup pitch to his secondary offerings, but he still averaged 95-96 mph, touching the upper 90s, and his two-seamer features good sink for groundball contact. At times he has a distinct upper-80s slider and a 91-92 mph cutter, although they occasionally run into each other. They miss bats at a high rate in any iteration. He has a firm upper-80s changeup that isn’t quite as effective, but it can kill spin and offer some sink and fade.
MLB.com predicts him to make his major league debut this season. The Reds are loaded with several young pitchers including Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo and Andrew Abbott. They also have Chase Burns, the No. 25 prospect in the sport as well. He's also expected to debut this year.
