The New York Yankees Have a Comically Small Amount of Money to Spend in MLB Draft
The New York Yankees will have some difficult decisions to make in this year's MLB Draft, all stemming from the low amount of bonus pool money they've been given by Major League Baseball.
According to Jim Callis of MLB.com, the Yankees have just $5,383,600 to spend through the first 10 rounds of the draft.
This is all fairly layered, so let's take a step back for a moment and understand what it all means.
First: every pick in the top 10 rounds is given an assigned "slot value." Players can be signed for more or less than their assigned slot value, but teams can't go over their bonus pool number, not without penalty anyways. This applies for the top ten rounds of the draft, as rounds 11-20 are (mostly) governed by a different set of monetary rules.
Next, a team's bonus is calculated by adding up the slot values of the team's draft choices in the top ten rounds.
Per Callis:
The Yankees have the smallest pool at $5,383,600. New York's top pick dropped from No. 28 to No. 38 after exceeding the second surcharge threshold of the competitive balance tax, and it also forfeited its second-rounder for signing free agent Max Fried.
So, the No. 38 pick has a lower slot value than the No. 28 pick = less money, and the loss of a pick entirely = less money.
As a result of all this, the Yankees won't have much money to throw around in the draft. They won't be able to take as many chances on high school players who have college leverage at their backs and might have to take more college players who are likely to take lower-money deals.
The draft begins on July 13 as part of the All-Star week festivities.
Related MiLB Stories
HIGH PRAISE: Caleb Durbin, acquired from the Yankees this offseason, is drawing rave reviews in the Brewers organization since being called up. CLICK HERE:
REHABBING HOMER: DJ LeMahieu, the former batting champion, hit a home run in his first rehab game with the Double-A Somerset Patriots. CLICK HERE:
NO POSITIONAL CHANGE: The Red Sox are certainly eager to get top prospect Roman Anthony to the big leaues, but they won't move him to first base to make it happen sooner. CLICK HERE: