Top 100 Seattle Mariners Prospect Ties Minor League Lead in Incredible Stat
The Seattle Mariners received a lot of praise during this year's MLB trade deadline for its acquisitions, and more praise for acquiring those players without dealing their top 100 prospects.
And Lazaro Montes has proved that approach was a good one.
The 20-year-old outfielder was promoted from the High-A Everett AquaSox to the Double-A Arkansas Travelers on June 24. Since his promotion, Montes has had two multi-homer games. Both those performances have come in his last six games, with the latter of the two coming in a 5-3 win against the Springfield Cardinals on Friday.
Both of Montes' homers in the Travelers' victory Friday were solo shots. The first was a came in the bottom of the second inning and his second came in the bottom of seventh.
Montes' second homer gave him 31 on the season, which is tied for the most in the minor leagues with Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Ryan Ward (Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets) and New York Yankees prospect Spencer Jones (Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders).
Montes is ranked as the team's No. 3 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. The publication had him ranked No. 29 on their top 100 and Baseball America had him ranked No. 36.
The 6-foot-5, 210-pound slugger has scored 69 runs in 112 games with Arkansas and Everett this season. He's hit 16 doubles, seven triples and 31 home runs with 82 RBIs. He's slashed .250/.362/.546 with a .908 OPS.
Since being promoted to Arkansas, Montes has scored 26 runs in 45 games and has hit four doubles, two triples and 13 homers with 32 RBIs. He's slashed .223/.323/.506 with an .829 OPS.
