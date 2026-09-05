Top Pitching Prospect Jonah Tong Set to Get Another Shot With Mets

The New York Mets are giving one of their top prospects a chance to gain more experience in the majors during the final stretch of the team's disappointing 2026 campaign.

Right-hander Jonah Tong, New York's No. 5 prospect on MLB Pipeline, is expected to be called back up to the big leagues to pitch on Monday, Mets interim manager Andy Green announced Friday night. This would mark the 23-year-old's second stint in the majors this season after appearing in three games for New York earlier this year.

Tong has had a bit of an up-and-down season in Triple-A in 2026. Most recently, though, the 2022 seventh-round draft pick has found success on the mound for the Syracuse Mets at the end of August. And since New York doesn't have much to play for in the final weeks of September, this should be a good opportunity for the young hurler to showcase his talents and potentially audition for a spot in the 2027 Opening Day pitching staff.

Will Jonah Tong seize this latest opportunity with the Mets?

May 27, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Jonah Tong (21) delivers a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall, Tong has a 4.54 ERA in 23 Triple-A starts this year, striking out 126 batters in 107 innings. Despite his ERA fluctuating earlier this season, the 6-foot-1 righty is coming off arguably his best month of the 2026 campaign. The 23-year-old posted a 2.39 ERA in five Triple-A starts in August, and he hasn't allowed more than one earned run in four consecutive outings. In his most recent start on Aug. 29, the young hurler tossed seven scoreless innings, giving up just one hit and two walks while striking out eight.

In the majors this year, Tong had a 3.60 ERA in three appearances with the Mets. The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 10 innings for New York earlier this season, with seven strikeouts and seven walks in that small sample size. Last year, the top prospect made his MLB debut and posted a 7.71 ERA in his first five starts in the big leagues.

Several Mets fans will likely be interested to see which version of Tong they'll be getting when he toes the rubber against the Miami Marlins on Monday.