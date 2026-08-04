3 Most Improved Farm Systems Following the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline

With the 2026 MLB trade deadline officially in the rearview mirror, it's time to evaluate which franchises did the most to set themselves up for success in the future.

Many baseball fans concentrate on the immediate impact the trade deadline can have on teams making a push for the playoffs. On the flip side, though, several organizations have seemingly started looking beyond the 2026 season. Here are just a few of the teams that made notable strides to improve their farm systems at the deadline.

New York Mets

Feb 26, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs shortstop Jefferson Rojas (93) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Mets made it very clear that they planned to sell at the trade deadline—and that's exactly what they did. New York traded away multiple players, including right-handed pitchers Freddy Peralta, Clay Holmes, Luke Weaver, and Huascar Brazobán. In return, the Mets landed several prospects, headlined by the acquisition of Chicago Cubs infielder Jefferson Rojas.

Rojas, MLB Pipeline's No. 63 overall prospect for 2026, immediately enters the Mets' farm system as their No. 1 prospect. The 21-year-old is hitting .270 with 15 home runs, 57 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases in 91 Double-A games this year.

New York also acquired infielder Sammy Stafura, outfielder Aidan Smith, and right-handed pitcher Gary Gill Hill, who are all now ranked among the Mets' top-20 prospects on MLB Pipeline. While the 2026 season clearly didn't go the way the Mets envisioned, it may sting a little less if any of these prospects contribute down the road.

Detroit Tigers

Feb 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Zyhir Hope against the Cleveland Guardians during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Detroit Tigers pulled off the blockbuster deal of the trade deadline when left-hander Tarik Skubal was sent to the back-to-back World Series champions. The 29-year-old was generally expected to leave Detroit in free agency this offseason, so the Tigers made sure to at least get something back for the most highly touted arm on the market.

Outfielder Zyhir Hope was at the center of the Skubal deal. The 21-year-old is MLB Pipeline's No. 25 overall prospect for 2026, and he's hitting .293 with 23 homers in Double-A this year. The Tigers also acquired left-hander Kash Mayfield, Detroit's new No. 6 prospect, in the trade that sent right-hander Casey Mize to the San Diego Padres.

Overall, Detroit capitalized on the opportunity to add to its farm system by moving a couple of coveted hurlers on expiring contracts.

Baltimore Orioles

Jun 22, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; LSU Tigers starting pitcher Anthony Eyanson (24) meets with the press after the game against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Baltimore Orioles landed a massive haul from the Boston Red Sox for catcher Adley Rutschman. Baltimore acquired three of Boston's top five prospects, including the Red Sox's top two pitching prospects. Right-hander Anthony Eyanson, MLB Pipeline's No. 49 overall prospect for 2026, is now the Orioles' No. 1 prospect.

Baltimore also added to its farm system by trading pitchers Tyler Wells and Dean Kremer, as well as outfielder Taylor Ward. While the Orioles are only four games under .500 right now, they still made some noteworthy moves that could help them see more success in the future.