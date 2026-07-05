Top Pitching Prospect Logan Henderson Could Rejoin Brewers' Rotation Soon

The Milwaukee Brewers' highly touted pitching prospect, right-hander Logan Henderson, is seemingly set to make his return from injury before the All-Star break.

Henderson, Milwaukee's No. 7 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, made his second rehab start with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds on Saturday. The 24-year-old threw 68 pitches in 3 1/3 innings, giving up two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out four in Nashville's 4-3 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

As long as Henderson feels fine after his outing on Saturday, the young righty is expected to make his next start in the big leagues, Brewers manager Pat Murphy told reporters, including the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Curt Hogg. And if the 2021 fourth-round draft pick throws the ball the way he did earlier this year before suffering his back injury, Milwaukee's rotation will be that much more formidable heading into the second half of the season.

When could Logan Henderson make his next start in the majors?

May 16, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Logan Henderson (43) throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As things stand, it appears the Brewers plan to have Henderson make at least one start in the majors before the All-Star break. Based on Milwaukee's projected pitching schedule for the upcoming week, that outing could come on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals. After throwing 68 pitches on Saturday, the young hurler will likely be limited to around 80 or 90 pitches at most in his eventual return to the big leagues.

Henderson began the 2026 campaign at Triple-A, where he posted a 1.02 ERA in his first five appearances. But when right-hander Brandon Woodruff went on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation in early May, that set the stage for the top prospect to get an extended look in Milwaukee's rotation. The 24-year-old had a 2.74 ERA in five starts for the Brewers before he was placed on the injured list on May 26 with a low back strain.

After making his MLB debut last year, Henderson's next time toeing the rubber in the big leagues will be his 11th start, which means he'll soon graduate from the prospect rankings. But with Milwaukee currently in first place in the National League Central, the young righty could have a chance to be a big part of a potential playoff run if he can stay healthy.