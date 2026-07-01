Brewers Prospect Andrew Fischer Ends June With a Bang in Double-A

Milwaukee Brewers third base prospect Andrew Fischer is continuing to mash at the plate following his promotion to Double-A in the middle of June.

Fischer, Milwaukee's No. 8 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, turned in a multi-homer performance for the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers on the final day of the month. The lefty-swinging slugger launched an opposite-field two-run shot in the first inning and followed that up by crushing another two-run blast to right field in the third inning. Both of the 22-year-old's home runs also plated shortstop Jesús Made, the current No. 1 prospect in all of baseball.

Biloxi's game on Tuesday was suspended in the fifth inning, so Fischer technically could end up with more than two homers in that box score once play resumes on Wednesday. But, either way, the 2025 first-round draft pick has his first multi-homer Double-A game in just his 11th contest at that level. Based on how the young infielder has been hitting all year, though, this shouldn't come as much of a surprise.

Andrew Fischer simply keeps crushing homers

Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Andrew Fischer walks across the field during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fischer entered Tuesday's action with a .250 batting average, a .400 on-base percentage, and a 1.150 OPS through his first 10 Double-A games. He's now up to six home runs through his first two weeks with the Shuckers after blasting 20 long balls for the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to start the season.

Overall, the 22-year-old has 26 homers and 60 RBIs in 65 minor league games this year. Fischer's impressive offensive numbers also come in his first full season in the minors after being drafted with the 20th overall pick last July.

The University of Tennessee product started the 2026 campaign by posting a .298 batting average, a .443 on-base percentage, and a 1.118 OPS in 54 High-A games. That set the stage for Fischer to be promoted to Double-A on June 15. And he immediately made his presence known in his debut with the Shuckers by launching a solo shot in his first Double-A at-bat.

There's still a good chunk of the 2026 season remaining. As things stand, though, Fischer is putting on a show in the minors that should have plenty of Brewers fans even more excited about the team's future.