Top Seattle Mariners Prospect Colt Emerson Hits First Home Run of 2025
The Seattle Mariners top prospect Colt Emerson entered Friday yet to put together a display of power through 22 games this season with the High-A Everett AquaSox. Emerson took care of that in a 7-3 AquaSox win against the Eugene Emeralds on Friday.
The 19-year-old Emerson hit a solo home run to center field in the top of the seventh. It was his first homer of the season.
Emerson (No. 18 MLB Pipeline top 100) is the near-consensus top prospect in Seattle's farm system. He was selected in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft with the 22nd overall pick.
Emerson was limited to 70 games in 2024 due to injuries and played 29 games for Everett after he was promoted. He hit five doubles, two home runs, 12 RBIs and stole nine bases with the AquaSox and slashed .225/.331/.317 with a .648 OPS.
Emerson's numbers have improved this season. In 23 games, Emerson has hit three doubles, two triples, one homer and 13 RBIs. He's slashed .258/.365/.371 and has a .736 OPS.
Emerson started spring training in the Mariners' big league camp as a non-roster invitee. He hit .118 (2-for-17) with a double, home run, an RBI and two steals in 10 Cactus League games.
Emerson already has one of the best gloves in Seattle's farm system with plus speed and bat-to-ball skills. Some scouts thought that, due to his age, Emerson could develop the power tool this season with another year of experience. The power hasn't developed yet and the speed hasn't been on display like it has in the past, but Friday could be a sign of good things on the horizon for the Mariners' No. 1 prospect.
Related Minor League Baseball stories
MARINERS FIRST ROUND PICK JURRANGELO CIJNTJE MAKES DEBUT ON MLB PIPELINE TOP 100: The polarizing switch-pitcher made his debut on the list after his seventh appearance of the season. CLICK HERE
MARINERS TOP 100 PROSPECT LAZARO MONTES NAMED MINOR LEAGUE CO-HITTER OF THE MONTH: The Mariners minor league outfielder has gotten off to a solid start with the High-A Everett AquaSox this season. CLICK HERE
MARINERS PROSPECT TYLER LOCKLEAR NAMED MINOR LEAGUE CO-HITTER OF THE MONTH: The Mariners recognized the former second-round pick in their first set of monthly minor league awards. CLICK HERE
Follow Minor League Baseball On SI on social media
You can also follow Teren Kowatsch on social media on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.