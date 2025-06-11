Toronto Blue Jays Call Up Outfielder Will Robertson For Long-Awaited MLB Debut
The Toronto Blue Jays have selected outfielder Will Robertson's contract from Triple-A Buffalo, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.
Toronto placed outfielder Nathan Lukes on the seven-day injured list with a concussion, leading to a gap in their depth chart ahead of Wednesday's series finale at the St. Louis Cardinals. Robertson took his place on the active roster, reaching the big leagues for the first time in his career.
It is fitting that Robertson has a chance to make his MLB debut at Busch Stadium, considering he grew up in Missouri.
Robertson, fittingly, played for the Creighton Bluejays before Toronto selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB Draft. The 27-year-old has appeared in 491 minor league games since then, batting .243 with 77 home runs, 104 doubles, 273 RBIs and a .781 OPS.
In 52 games with Buffalo this season, Robertson has hit .288 with 12 home runs, eight doubles, 35 RBIs and a .992 OPS.
First pitch between the Blue Jays and Cardinals is set for 2:15 p.m. ET. Jonatan Clase, Myles Straw and George Springer are serving as Toronto's starting outfielders, so Robertson will have to come off the bench if he is to actually make his MLB on Wednesday.
