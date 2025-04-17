Toronto Blue Jays Option Young Slugger to Triple-A Amid Nightmarish Start to Season
The Toronto Blue Jays made a roster move on their Thursday off day, sending slugger Davis Schneider down to Triple-A Buffalo. Since they don't play until Friday night, there is no need for a corresponding move at this time.
Schneider, 26, has had a nightmare start to the season, going just 1-for-15 at the plate with two runs scored and an RBI. Where 100 is an average number, he has an OPS+ of 26.
Schneider made his major league debut in 2023, hitting .276 with eight home runs in just 35 games. He regressed in the batting average department last season, hitting just .191, but he still flashed the power with 13 homers.
He'll now head back to Triple-A Buffalo to try to find some offensive consistency so he can return to the Jays later this season.
After finishing last in the American League East last season, the Jays are out to a nice start this year, sitting at 11-8 and in second place. They made a number of moves this offseason to aid the roster, including signing slugger Anthony Santander and trading for infielder Andres Gimenez. Beyond that, they added help in the starting rotation with Max Scherzer (currently injured) and brought in relievers Yimi Garcia and Jeff Hoffman.
The Jays will take on the Seattle Mariners on Friday night at Rogers Centre with first pitch coming at 7:07 p.m. ET. The game will be aired on Apple TV as Bowden Francis pitches against right-hander Bryan Woo.
Seattle is finishing its series with the Reds on Thursday.
