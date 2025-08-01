Toronto Blue Jays Reportedly Working on Rehab Plan For Newly Acquired Cy Young Winner
The Toronto Blue Jays acquired former Cy Young starting pitcher Shane Bieber on Thursday at the trade deadline. Bieber, who is working back from a 2024 Tommy John surgery, has not pitched in the majors this year, but could factor into the Jays plans down the stretch.
According to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet, the Blue Jays could have him make his first rehab appearance in the organization on Sunday at Triple-A Buffalo. They are figuring out a plan for him.
The 30-year-old Bieber has made four minor league appearances, going 0-0 with a 1.59 ERA in 11.1 innings. He's given up just two runs. He's making $14 million this season and holds a player option for 2026, so it will be interesting if he chooses to return back to Toronto in 2026 or test the free agent market.
Lifetime, he's 62-32 with a 3.22 ERA. He won the American League Cy Young Award in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
The Blue Jays enter play on Friday at 64-46 and in first place in the American League East and they feel primed to win their first World Series title since 1993. They'll take on the Kansas City Royals at 7:07 p.m. ET as Kevin Gausman pitches against veteran Michael Wacha.
Gausman is 7-7 with a 3.82 ERA while Wacha is 4-9 with a 3.53. Kansas City enters play at 54-55 and on the fringes of the playoff race. They advanced to the American League Division Series last year and are dealing with major injuries to their starting rotation.
