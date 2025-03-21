Toronto Blue Jays Send Trade Acquisition From 2024 Down to Triple-A
After sending down top prospects Orelvis Martinez and Jake Bloss on Thursday, the Toronto Blue Jays made additional roster moves on Friday.
They optioned outfielder Joey Loperfido and infielder Leo Jimenez to Triple-A Buffalo, according to MLB.com reporter Keegan Matheson.
Loperfido, 25, was acquired by the Jays last trade deadline in the deal that sent left-hander Yusei Kikuchi to the Houston Astros. A former seventh-round pick, he played his college ball at Duke University. He made his major league debut last season with Houston and then played 43 games with the Jays after the trade. He hit just .214 with four homers.
Though his numbers weren't great in 2024, his demotion is somewhat of a surprise. He could have been a solid depth outfielder behind Daulton Varsho, George Springer and Anthony Santander. Instead, he'll get reps and at-bats with the hope of earning his way back.
Jimenez, 23, is a shortstop who is a .272 career hitter in the minor leagues. He had seven homers a year ago.
The Blue Jays are coming off a season in which they went 74-88 and finished in last place in the American League East. However, after signing Santander, Jeff Hoffman and Max Scherzer, the team feels more confident heading into 2025. They also acquired Gold Glover Andres Gimenez in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians.
The Blue Jays will open up the regular season on March 27 at home against the division-rival Baltimore Orioles. Baltimore finished second in the American League East a season ago.
