Toronto Blue Jays, Looking to Bolster Bullpen, Agree to Minor League Deal with Veteran Lefty
The Toronto Blue Jays are bringing in left-handed reliever Amir Garrett on a minor-league deal.
The news was confirmed on Sunday by Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet and Johnny Giunta of the Blue Jays-focused Gate 14 Podcast.
"Blue Jays are in agreement with left-handed reliever Amir Garrett, source says," Nicholson-Smith posted to X. "It’s a minor-league deal that gives the Blue Jays another lefty relief option to consider this spring."
Garrett, 32, made his major league debut on April 7, 2017, with the Reds and has a career record of 13-19 and a 4.95 ERA with Cincinnati (2017-21), Kansas City Royals (2022-23) and Los Angels Angels (2024).
He’s made 328 appearances (14 starts) and tallied eight saves in 330.2 innings.
With left-handed relievers at a premium, the Jays undoubtedly are hoping that the chance taken on Garrett pays off. They are looking for key relievers to get the ball to newly signed closer Jeff Hoffman in the late innings.
The bullpen was a disappointment in 2024 for the Blue Jays, who finished 74-88 and last in the American League East, 20 games out of the division lead and 12 games behind in the wild-card standings.
While the starters were better than average, the relief corps was near the bottom of most statistical categories.
The Jays called on the bullpen in 159 games, and relievers were a combined 23-27 with a 4.82 ERA. They tallied 36 saves – out of 59 opportunities.
Toronto’s bullpen ranked 29th in wins, ERA and strikeouts (502 in 565.2 innings). The starters were 11th in wins (51) and innings pitched (861.2) and 14th in ERA (3.95).
Closer Jordan Romano departed in free agency, leading the Blue Jays to sign the 32-year-old Hoffman to a three-year, $33 million deal. They also added 40-year-old right-hander Max Scherzer, a sure future first-ballot Hall of Fame inductee, to a one-year, $15.5 million contract.
