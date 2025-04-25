Toronto Blue Jays Top Pitching Prospect Continues Domination at High-A Dunedin
Toronto Blue Jays top prospect Trey Yesavage continues to make easy work of the competition at High-A, dominating again on Friday for High-A Dunedin.
Per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com:
#BlueJays No. 2 prospect Trey Yesavage had another great outing with Single-A Dunedin today.
4.2 IP • 2 ER, 1 H, 2 BB, 10 K
He lost the zone a bit in the 5th, but still, he’s too talented for the level and shouldn’t be there much longer.
Yesavage is currently ranked as the No. 84 prospect in baseball, by MLB Pipeline. He was selected No. 20 overall in last year's draft out of East Carolina. He did not pitch after getting drafted, so this is his first exposure to pro ball. He now has 28 strikeouts in 17.1 innings. He's predicted to make his major league debut in 2026, which works well considering Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt will both be free agents at the conclusion of this season.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
On stuff alone, he was one of the best arms in the class. His 93-95 mph fastball has great carry from a high, near-over-the-top release point (almost 7 feet), and that steepness plays to his advantage. A mid-80s slider shows good depth to generate heavy whiffs and a low-80s splitter can be another plus pitch, especially coming off the heater. A low-80s spike curveball provides another option but wasn't used as much last year.
The Blue Jays visit the Yankees on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. ET.
