Toronto Blue Jays Top Pitching Prospect Continues Excellent Start to Professional Career
Toronto Blue Jays top prospect Trey Yesavage continued the dominant start to his pro career on Wednesday, striking out seven over five innings for Single-A Dunedin.
A first-round selection of Toronto last year, he didn't pitch after getting drafted last season. He now has a 2.22 ERA through six starts while striking out 43 in 28.1 innings. The No. 2 prospect in the organization, he is quickly proving that he might be ready for a Double-A promotion in short order. He's also the No. 82 in the sport, per MLB Pipeline.
He's currently projected to make his major league debut in 2026, which is important given that Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt are both free agents at the end of the year for Toronto.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Yesavage traveled to the Blue Jays’ facility in Dunedin, Fla., for baseline work with Toronto staff but didn’t appear in games after the Draft. On stuff alone, he was one of the best arms in the class. His 93-95 mph fastball has great carry from a high, near-over-the-top release point (almost 7 feet), and that steepness plays to his advantage. A mid-80s slider shows good depth to generate heavy whiffs and a low-80s splitter can be another plus pitch, especially coming off the heater. A low-80s spike curveball provides another option but wasn't used as much last year.
At the big-league level, the Jays enter play on Thursday at 16-20 and in fourth place in the American League East.
