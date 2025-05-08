Toronto Blue Jays Top Pitching Prospect Continues Excellent Start to Professional Career

Trey Yesavage drops his Single-A @DunedinBlueJays ERA to 2.22 after a 7-K outing across five frames.



The @BlueJays' 2024 first-rounder through 6 starts:



- 43 K's in 28.1 IP

- 0.81 WHIP

- .153 BAA pic.twitter.com/airhAFtoLT