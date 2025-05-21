Toronto Blue Jays' Top Prospect Assumes Share of League-Lead in Homers
Toronto Blue Jays top prospect Arjun Nimmala just keeps hitting at High-A Vancouver, as he now has a share of the Northwest League lead in home runs.
Just 19 years old, Nimmala is the No. 59 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. He's hitting .288 with eight homers and 22 RBIs thus far. He was the No. 20 pick in the 2023 Draft out of the Florida high school rans, and he earned recognition from MLB Pipeline on Wednesday.
Nimmala enjoyed a perfect night at the plate during a three-hit night highlighted by his eighth homer of the season, which gave him a share of the Northwest League lead with the Mariners' Lazaro Montes. The 19-year-old fell a double shy of the cycle, matched his career high with four RBIs and walked in four plate appearances.
Though he's not anticipated to make his major league debut until 2028, Nimmala is certainly a major name to follow for Jays fans. Toronto does not have a well-regarded farm system overall and the team is in need of younger players to eventually pair with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Nimmala is it.
Furthermore, with Bo Bichette being a free agent after the season, there's a chance that Nimmala is the heir apparent to him at shortstop, though it could be a few years away.
At the big-league level, the Jays will be back in action on Wednesday night when they take on the San Diego Padres at Rogers Centre.
Toronto enters play at 23-24 overall.
