Toronto Blue Jays' Top Prospect Sees Major Rise in Latest MLB Pipeline Rankings
MLB Pipeline released its latest Top 100 prospect rankings on Sunday night following the graduation of Kristian Campbell (Red Sox), Cam Smith (Astros) and Drake Baldwin (Braves) off the list. Within the newest list is a brand new ranking for Toronto Blue Jays top prospect Arjun Nimmala.
Nimmala made one of the biggest jumps from the last rankings period, going from No. 78 to No. 59. He is the top-ranked Blue Jays prospect and still just 19 years old. Playing at High-A Vancouver, he's hitting .280 in 29 games, also carrying a .348 on-base percentage. He has seven home runs and 15 RBIs.
A shortstop, Nimmala was drafted No. 20 overall in the 2023 draft out of the Florida high school ranks. He is projected to make his major league debut in 2028.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Nimmala’s 17 homers total led all players aged 18 or younger in 2024, and his FSL exit velocity data was solid for the level regardless of age, underlining that he could get to plus power at maturity. Blue Jays coaches noted that he wasn’t always putting himself in the best posture to make the most of that strength in the season’s first half and worked to correct it, leading to much better numbers on pitches inside the zone after his in-season break. Nimmala can still be vulnerable to soft stuff as he grows more accustomed to pro pitching.
Nimmala and Vancouver will be off on Monday night, as is customary in the minor leagues. At the big-league level, the Blue Jays will be back in action on Tuesday also when they host the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre. Toronto just swept the Seattle Mariners in three games at T-Mobile Park.
