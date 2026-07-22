Twins' First-Round Draft Pick Vahn Lackey Lands Historic Signing Bonus

The Minnesota Twins have reportedly reached an agreement with the No. 3 pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, Georgia Tech catcher Vahn Lackey.

Lackey has signed with the Twins and is expected to get a $9,497,500 bonus, according to MLB Pipeline's Jim Callis. If that figure is confirmed, it would represent the second-largest signing bonus in MLB draft history, only behind this year's No. 1 overall pick, UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky, who signed with the Chicago White Sox for $10.35 million.

The No. 2 pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, high school shortstop Grady Emerson, has not yet signed with the Tampa Bay Rays, according to MLB Pipeline's draft signing and bonus tracker. So, it's entirely possible that Emerson could soon jump ahead of Lackey and set the new mark for the second-highest signing bonus in MLB draft history. But even if that happens, Lackey would still hold the record for the biggest signing bonus given to a catcher.

Outlook on Vahn Lackey in 2026 and beyond

May 31, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets catcher Vahn Lackey (25) singles during the first inning against the Murray State Racers. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before he was drafted with the third-overall pick by the Twins, Lackey was putting the finishing touches on a solid college career with Georgia Tech. The 21-year-old had a .397 batting average, a .519 on-base percentage, and a 1.291 OPS with 20 home runs, 78 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases in 61 games for the Yellow Jackets this year. In 2025, the young catcher hit .347 with six homers and 42 RBIs in 60 games played for Georgia Tech.

Lackey wasn't the only Georgia Tech player selected early in the 2026 MLB Draft, though. The Athletics picked outfielder Drew Burress at No. 8. That made the two Yellow Jackets the 15th pair of teammates taken within the first 10 picks in the same draft, according to MLB Pipeline.

It's unknown exactly when Lackey will make his minor league debut. Regardless of when that happens, though, he'll likely immediately become one of the top prospects in Minnesota's farm system alongside outfielder Walker Jenkins and shortstop Kaelen Culpepper. Plenty of Twins fans are undoubtedly looking forward to seeing the 21-year-old begin his professional career.