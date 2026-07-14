No. 1 Pick Roch Cholowsky Gets Record-Breaking Signing Bonus From White Sox

Roch Cholowsky hasn't even played a game yet in the Chicago White Sox's farm system, but he's already reportedly breaking records.

Cholowsky, the first overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, has signed with the White Sox and is expected to receive a $10.35 million bonus, according to MLB Pipeline's Jim Callis. That would set the record for the largest signing bonus in MLB draft history, surpassing the $9.25 million given to Cincinnati Reds right-handed pitcher Chase Burns and Colorado Rockies power-hitting prospect Charlie Condon in 2024.

Heading into the draft, there was plenty of buzz surrounding who Chicago was targeting with the No. 1 pick. According to White Sox vice president of amateur scouting Mike Shirley, the team was focused on three potential prospects with the top selection. In the end, Chicago went with Cholowsky. And now, after reportedly receiving the largest signing bonus in draft history, the former UCLA Bruin will have all eyes on him as he starts his minor league journey.

When could Roch Cholowsky make his minor league debut?

Jul 11, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; The scoreboard shows the Chicago White Sox select Roch Cholowsky with the No. 1 draft pick in the 2026 MLB Draft before a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Athletics at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cholowsky is widely regarded as one of the best college shortstop prospects in recent history. The former UCLA standout was the Big Ten Conference Baseball Player of the Year the past two seasons and a finalist for the 2026 Golden Spikes Award. The 21-year-old hit .320 with 21 home runs and 60 RBIs in 60 games for UCLA this year, following up on his .353 batting average, 23 homers, and 74 RBIs in 2025.

With numbers like that, many White Sox fans are unsurprisingly excited to see their new star prospect officially begin his professional career. At this time, though, it's unclear exactly when Cholowsky will play his first minor league game. That decision usually varies with each prospect and their respective organization.

Last year's No. 1 pick, Washington Nationals shortstop prospect Eli Willits, played in just 15 Single-A games in 2025 after being drafted out of high school. In 2024, Cleveland Guardians second baseman Travis Bazzana was selected first overall and appeared in 27 High-A games. Even Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes threw 6 2/3 innings in the minors in 2023 after being the top choice in that draft.

For now, all Chicago fans can do is wait to find out when and where Cholowsky's minor league journey will begin.