Twins' Top Prospect Walker Jenkins Produces Signature Moment in Majors

Minnesota Twins prospect Walker Jenkins has faced some adversity during his first stint in the big leagues. But the 21-year-old showed a flair for the dramatic on Thursday night with arguably his biggest hit yet in the majors.

Jenkins, MLB Pipeline's No. 14 overall prospect for 2026, launched a game-tying two-run shot in the top of the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. Facing Angels reliever Ben Joyce, the lefty-swinging outfielder crushed a 100.9 mph fastball to right-center field for his second MLB home run. That's drastically different from the velocity of the pitch he hit for his first big-league homer, which came while facing a position-player pitcher.

While Jenkins' clutch homer was his most significant hit of the day, the 2023 first-round pick finished Thursday's game 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. That marks the top prospect's first multi-hit game in the big leagues. Although the Twins outfielder's first taste of the majors hasn't been smooth sailing so far, this performance could help him heat up at the plate to end the 2026 season.

Walker Jenkins will look to gain momentum from his clutch homer

Sep 17, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Walker Jenkins (11) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since being called up to the majors on Aug. 28, Jenkins is now 7-for-49 in his first 17 MLB games. That's a far cry from his .303 career batting average in the minors, but he's obviously still young and adjusting to hitting in the majors for the first time. And with the Twins unlikely to grab a playoff spot this season, now is as good a time as any for the top prospect to get his feet wet in the big leagues.

In the minors this year, Jenkins posted a .323 batting average, a .417 on-base percentage, and a .976 OPS with 14 home runs, 31 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases in 73 games. The 21-year-old has hit over .280 in each of his past three minor league campaigns. But he also hasn't played more than 84 games in a minor league season because of injuries.

The Twins have recently promoted other top prospects, including shortstop Kaelen Culpepper and outfielder Emmanuel Rodriguez, suggesting Minnesota is already thinking ahead to 2027. For Jenkins, in particular, a strong finish to his first stint in the majors could set him up to compete for a spot on the Twins' Opening Day roster next season.