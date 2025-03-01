Washington Nationals Top Prospect Predicted to "Break Out" Big in 2025
According to the latest MLB.com projections, Washington Nationals youngster Dylan Crews is among the most likely rising stars to break out this upcoming season.
After a standard college career at LSU, Crews was heavily hyped when the Nats drafted him second overall in 2023. And his brief debut with Washington last season offered glimpses of his potential in multiple aspects of the game. Crews collected eight multi-hit games -- including two three-hit games -- across 31 games and 132 plate appearances in the bigs...
As referenced, Crews was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 draft, getting taken one pick behind his college teammate Paul Skenes (LSU). Together, they helped LSU win the College World Series title that year.
Crews made a cameo in the big leagues last season, hitting .218 with three home runs and 12 stolen bases. He hit .270 in the minor leagues last year (100 games). He'll pair with fellow top prospect James Wood to make up one of the most dynamic young outfields in all of baseball. CJ Abrams, MacKenzie Gore and Keibert Ruiz also make up a young group of Nationals who are looking to improve upon last year's fourth-place finish in the National League East.
The Nationals will continue Grapefuit League play for the next four weeks before opening up the season on March 27. Crews is expected to hit second in the Nationals lineup, according to early reports and predictions.
The Nationals will play the Cardinals on Saturday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. ET.
