White Sox Prospect Hagen Smith Dominates in Latest Triple-A Start

Chicago White Sox pitching prospect Hagen Smith just delivered one of his best outings of the season.

Smith, Chicago's No. 4 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, twirled 4 2/3 scoreless innings for the Triple-A Charlotte Knights on Sunday. The 22-year-old gave up no runs on three hits and three walks, while racking up nine strikeouts in Charlotte's 12-5 win over the Durham Bulls, the Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. Even though the left-hander didn't make it through five innings, he threw 92 pitches, which is his new career-high mark in the minors, according to MLB Pipeline.

This latest performance builds on a strong start to June for the southpaw. Smith has given up just one run over nine innings pitched this month, while also striking out 18 batters. If he keeps throwing the ball like this, the White Sox may have to consider calling up the young hurler at some point soon.

Could Hagen Smith make his MLB debut this year?

Feb 17, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Hagen Smith poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Based on the way Smith has pitched of late, it wouldn't be surprising if Chicago contemplated promoting the southpaw for his big league debut this year. But, at the same time, this is the 22-year-old's first season in Triple-A, and he's only made 36 starts so far in his minor league career. And while he hit that new career-high pitch count in his most recent outing, the 2024 first-round draft pick hasn't thrown more than five innings yet this season. That could suggest the White Sox are taking a cautious approach to the young hurler's development.

So far in 2026, Smith has posted a 3.78 ERA in 13 Triple-A starts with 72 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings. Last year, in the young lefty's first full season in the minors, he produced a 3.57 ERA in 20 Double-A starts and struck out 108 batters in 75 2/3 innings. Only one of those starts in 2025 was longer than five innings, though, which makes it seem like Chicago is keeping a close eye on the southpaw's workload.

The White Sox already called up their top pitching prospect, left-hander Noah Schultz, for his MLB debut earlier this year. But, toward the end of May, Schultz went on the injured list with right knee patellar tendinitis. That set the stage for Chicago to promote another pitching prospect, right-hander David Sandlin. While Sandlin stood out in his first big league start, he now has an 8.10 ERA after three outings in the majors.

Depending on how long Schultz is sidelined, Smith could be a candidate to replace Sandlin in the White Sox's rotation. But, for now, Smith will likely continue his development in Triple-A and try to build on his impressive outing on Sunday.