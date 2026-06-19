One MLB Star Can Be Crossed Off Trade Deadline Wish Lists

If you're a Major League Baseball general manager looking to bolster your outfield before the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline gets here, you're going to have to look elsewhere from the Minnesota Twins.

Well, at least, you're going to have to look beyond two-time All-Star Byron Buxton.

He's been the subject of some early deadline speculation and rumors in large part because the Twins are having a bad season and he's been incredible. The Twins are 36-40 and don't look like they are going anywhere this season. Buxton has played in 63 games and has been tearing the cover off the ball. So far this season, he's slashing .275/.336/.601 with a .936 OPS, 23 homers, 36 RBIs, seven stolen bases, 13 doubles and one triple.

Buxton has been a Minnesota lifer and has a no-trade clause. The only way he could get moved is if he wanted a trade out of Minnesota. On Thursday, he made the point clear to The Athletic's Dan Hayes that he does not want out.

It Doesn't Sound Like The All-Star Is Getting Traded

Jun 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"I don’t give a [explicit],” Buxton said. “End of the day, nobody’s in my shoes. Nobody can say anything about what I’m going to do. I know what I’m doing. The only way I’m getting out of here — they’re going to have to come talk to me and tell me something else. Simple as that. … I ain’t said nothing about leaving, nor will I. I’m a Twin.”

So, again, if you're a general manager hoping to add an outfielder, Buxton isn't going to be the guy.

There are a handful of outfielders to consider across the league. Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox likely is the biggest trade candidate who realistically could be on the move because Boston is having a bad season. Plus, Duran hasn't been great overall this season, so a team could likely get him for much lower than they should.

He's a dynamic player when he's at his best, but his trade value has significantly dropped. Taylor Ward of the Baltimore Orioles is another big bat to consider. Seiya Suzuki of the Chicago Cubs isn't likely to be on the move, but he is another guy to watch. Mickey Moniak of the Colorado Rockies and Lars Nootbaar of the St. Louis Cardinals are two other guys who could be on the move.

All in all, there will be outfielders to watch, but not Buxton.