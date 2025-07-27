Will Aaron Judge's Trip to the Injured List Force Yankees to Call Up Hot Prospect?
The New York Yankees are counting their blessings that Aaron Judge was diagnosed Saturday with just a flexor strain in his right elbow and nothing more serious. Still, it's going to require a trip to the 10-day injured list, and then perhaps several games as the designated hitter before the superstar can return to his spot in right field.
So what's the next move for the Yankees, who are trying to catch the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East race -- or at least secure a wild-card berth?
It apparently isn't calling up outfielder Spencer Jones, who is demolishing pitching in the International League since his promotion to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre on June 27.
That's according to insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post, who reported this Saturday afternoon:
"It doesn’t sound like red-hot Spencer Jones will get the call to replace Judge now," Heyman posted to social media. "Jones missed a game with back spasms. Not sure if that’s the reason they appear to be leaning elsewhere."
The 6-foot-7, 240-pound Jones doesn't quite have the physique of Judge but he's definitely got power. The 24-year-old is the No. 4 prospect in the Yankees' system, according to MLB Pipeline.
In 19 games at Triple-A, Jones has 13 homers and 25 RBIs. He's batting .400 (32-for-80). Three of those homers came Thursday against Rochester.
He started the season at Double-A Somerset, where he blasted 16 home runs and drove in 32 in 49 games. His combined average on the season is .314.
No one can replace Judge, the Yankees' captain and home run leader with 37. He also leads the team with 85 RBIs and a .342 average.
But New York is at a crucial juncture of the season and can't afford to fall further behind, meaning they could be shopping for offense at the upcoming trade deadline. The Yankees lost 9-4 on Saturday afternoon to the Philadelphia Phillies, at which point they stood six games behind the Blue Jays.
Toronto was playing a night game against the Detroit Tigers.
