Yankees Prospect Carlos Lagrange Makes Anticipated Return to Triple-A Mound

New York Yankees pitching prospect Carlos Lagrange has been on the shelf since late June with a right shoulder capsular sprain. But on Wednesday, the hard-throwing righty toed the rubber in the minors for the first time in over two months.

Lagrange, New York's No. 4 prospect on MLB Pipeline, tossed a scoreless frame for the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Wednesday. The 23-year-old threw 12 of his 19 pitches for strikes in his lone inning of relief, allowing just one hit and striking out two. The 6-foot-7 hurler also showed off his triple-digit fastball, averaging 100.3 mph with his heater, according to YES Network senior writer Conor Foley. He even hit 102.1 mph on the radar gun, according to MLB Pipeline.

Regardless of the results, it's significant that Lagrange worked his way back onto the mound this season. The right-hander's return to action makes it slightly possible that he could still be added to the Yankees' bullpen this year. Although that doesn't seem incredibly likely, there's at least a slim chance the young arm makes his MLB debut in 2026 now that he's pitching again.

Outlook on Carlos Lagrange at the end of the 2026 season

Feb 21, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Lagrange (84) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning in a Spring Training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall, Lagrange now has a 4.48 ERA in 19 Triple-A games this year, racking up 85 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings. The 23-year-old had a 4.41 ERA in 11 starts and a 4.70 ERA in eight relief appearances this year. But his ERA as a reliever was also inflated by his last outing before landing on the injured list, when he gave up five runs and recorded only two outs. Outside of that performance, the hard-throwing righty allowed just three earned runs across his other seven appearances out of the bullpen this year.

Unfortunately for Yankees fans who want to see Lagrange's triple-digit fastball in the Bronx, the top prospect appears to be a long shot to make his MLB debut this year. With the tall flamethrower just returning to action at the end of the minor league regular season, he likely doesn't have enough time to ramp up and be an option for New York in 2026.

As things stand, Lagrange will likely make one or two more appearances with the RailRiders this year before turning his attention toward 2027. But as long as he stays healthy, the highly touted hurler should be on track to bring the heat to the Bronx at some point next season.