Cam Schlittler or Dylan Cease? Top AL Cy Young Candidates Heading Into September

For the first time since 2023, a pitcher not named Tarik Skubal is poised to win the American League Cy Young Award.

As things stand, several pitchers still have a legitimate chance to be crowned the latest AL Cy Young. But a lot can change over the final month of the regular season. Here are a few of the current top candidates who are in the running for the 2026 AL Cy Young Award.

Cam Schlittler

Jul 6, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Cam Schlittler (31) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York Yankees right-hander Cam Schlittler has seemingly been in the AL Cy Young conversation all season. The 25-year-old's 2.16 ERA leads the American League right now and is the second-best in the majors, trailing only Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski. He also ranks third in the AL and sixth in the big leagues for strikeouts this year with 193.

Schlittler is on the brink of entering uncharted territory, though. The hard-throwing righty tossed 164 innings last year combined across the minors, majors, and postseason. He's now at 158 innings in the big leagues in 2026. How the 2022 seventh-round draft pick pitches down the stretch will play a major role in whether he wins this year's AL Cy Young Award.

Dylan Cease

Aug 16, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) throws a pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his first season with the Toronto Blue Jays, right-hander Dylan Cease has looked like one of the best pitchers in the American League. The 30-year-old currently leads the AL in strikeouts with 209. His 2.37 ERA is also second in the American League, only behind Schlittler.

Cease has made 24 starts so far in 2026 compared to Schlittler's 27, which may hurt the Toronto hurler in the end. But if the veteran continues to lead the American League in strikeouts and stays relatively close to the Yankees' flamethrower in ERA, the Cy Young race could come down to the wire.

Sonny Gray

Aug 21, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier this season, Boston Red Sox right-hander Sonny Gray seemed destined to be one of the most highly coveted hurlers at the trade deadline. But following Boston's turnaround over the last couple of months, the 36-year-old has become the ace of a team right in the middle of the American League playoff picture.

Gray is currently tied with Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sánchez for the most wins in the majors this year at 16. While individual win-loss records don't mean as much as they once did, the three-time All-Star's 2.79 ERA ranks fourth in the American League. A strong last month from the veteran could make the AL Cy Young race even more intriguing.

Drew Rasmussen

Aug 12, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) delivers a pitch against the Athletics in the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coincidentally, another American League East pitcher appears to have a fighting chance at this year's Cy Young Award. Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen has a 2.95 ERA in 25 starts this season for the team that's leading the AL in wins. His 2.95 ERA also ranks sixth in the American League, just behind teammate Nick Martinez, who has a 2.93 ERA in his first year with the Rays.

While Rasmussen might not be the current favorite for the 2026 AL Cy Young Award, the 31-year-old is definitely a name worth monitoring over the final weeks of the season.