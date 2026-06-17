Yankees' Top Prospect George Lombard Jr. Removed From Triple-A Game With Injury

The New York Yankees' No. 1 prospect, infielder George Lombard Jr., might be in jeopardy of missing some time after leaving his latest minor league game early with an apparent injury.

Lombard, MLB Pipeline's No. 18 overall prospect for 2026, exited the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders' game on Tuesday in the fifth inning. The 21-year-old seemingly got injured while reaching for a throw down to second base. The young shortstop was seen grabbing his left hand or wrist after a runner on the Columbus Clippers appeared to slide into him on a stolen base attempt.

The RailRiders have not yet provided an update on the status of Lombard, but this is undoubtedly a situation that many Yankees fans will be paying close attention to. The top prospect made his Triple-A debut earlier this year, and there's been plenty of speculation that he could play a role with the big league club later this year. But that would no longer be a likely option if the 2023 first-round draft pick faces a lengthy absence due to this recent injury.

Yankees fans await the next update on George Lombard Jr.

Mar 10, 2026; Clearwater, Florida, USA; New York Yankees shortstop George Lombard Jr. (96) throws to first in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during spring training at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Lombard began the 2026 season on fire at the plate, hitting .312 with four home runs and 10 RBIs in 20 Double-A games. That earned the young shortstop his first promotion to Triple-A on April 29. While he initially faced some adversity in his first taste of Triple-A action, the 21-year-old has seemingly heated up of late and is currently on a nine-game hitting streak.

Through his first 42 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Lombard has produced a .231 batting average, a .381 on-base percentage, and a .766 OPS with four homers, 15 RBIs, and eight stolen bases. So far in June, though, he's hitting .292 and has a .949 OPS in 13 Triple-A games.

While it's still unclear exactly what sort of potential injury Lombard is dealing with, it's no exaggeration to say that the next update on the young infielder could have a massive impact on the Yankees' season. If he's sidelined for an extended period of time, it'd become much less likely that he could make his big league debut later this year. For now, though, all New York fans can do is wait for more news on the status of the highly touted prospect.