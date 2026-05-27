Yankees Top Prospect George Lombard Jr. May Be Finding His Groove in Triple-A

New York Yankees infield prospect George Lombard Jr. was promoted to Triple-A at the end of April. And while the 20-year-old's first month with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders hasn't necessarily been smooth sailing, he might be starting to heat up a bit at the plate.

Lombard, New York's No. 1 prospect and MLB Pipeline's No. 21 overall prospect for 2026, launched his first Triple-A home run on Wednesday. The young shortstop smoked a first-pitch leadoff blast 363 feet to left-center field with an exit velocity of 103.1 mph. His solo shot also came against Boston Red Sox pitching prospect Jake Bennett, who was called up for his big league debut earlier this month.

The Yankees' top prospect began the 2026 campaign by raking in Double-A, hitting .312 through his first 20 games of the season with the Somerset Patriots. That paved the way for Lombard to be called up to Triple-A on April 29. But so far, the 2023 first-round draft pick has faced adversity at the level just below the majors.

George Lombard Jr. has time to hit his stride in Triple-A

Mar 16, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees player George Lombard Jr. poses for a portrait during media day at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: New York Yankees via Imagn Images | New York Yankees via Imagn Images

Lombard has now played 24 games with the RailRiders. He's hitting .204 (19-for-93) with four doubles, 10 RBIs, and 18 runs scored so far in Triple-A. But the young infielder is now on a five-game hitting streak and has recorded at least one hit in eight of his last nine games. His first Triple-A homer is just the cherry on top of this recent stretch of success at the plate.

Still, Lombard is a young prospect who's just about to turn 21 at the start of June. And last year, the highly touted shortstop faced similar challenges in his first taste of Double-A action. He posted a .215 batting average with eight home runs, 36 RBIs, and 24 stolen bases in 108 Double-A games in 2025. So, Lombard has dealt with offensive struggles after being promoted to a new minor league level before.

While plenty of Yankees fans want to see the top prospect in the Bronx, there shouldn't be any rush to get him up to the big leagues at the moment, especially since there's already a battle for playing time at shortstop between Anthony Volpe and José Caballero. For now, Lombard can focus on continuing his development in the minors. And many New York fans will be curious to see if his homer on Wednesday can be the spark that leads to improved offensive production in Triple-A.